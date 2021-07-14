After being accused of littering in Ladakh's village during Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot, Aamir Khan took his production house's official social media handle to issue a statement for the same. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After being accused of littering n a village of Ladakh while shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan's production house on Tuesday dismissed the claims of polluting the location.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the team denied the allegation on the actor's behalf and wrote that the filming locations are open to be verified by the authorities.

"We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the note read.

In the statement, the production house stressed that its team follows "strict protocols" for cleanliness in and around the shooting spaces.

"We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location." The statement further added, "At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it."

Take a look at Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh, alleging that the crew of the 56-year-old actor's film had shot a sequence at the place but left without cleaning the area afterwards.

The video showed used water bottles scattered across the location, which the user claimed was the filming area.

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is a Hindi remake of superhit 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir Khan in the lead, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Not just her, Laal Singh Chaddha also reunites Aamir with Mona Singh onscreen as she will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

The film is under making currently and will release later in Christmas this year.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal