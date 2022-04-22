New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has recently been active on social media as he shares a glimpse of his life with his fans. The actor shared a video on Instagram of him playing cricket. In the video, just like acting, the perfectionist of Bollywood plays the sport with perfection.

While playing cricket, Aamir Khan looks at the camera and says, "I will narrate a story to you guys on the 28th." In the comments section, fans speculate that the trailer of Aamir's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha will release. Meanwhile, some fans are impressed by how well Aamir Khan plays cricket as one fan wrote, "Great Batting". Later in the video, Aamir asks someone, "IPL mein chance hai kya (is there any chance to play in the Indian Premier League)?".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Interestingly, Aamir Khan played cricket in the movie Lagaan as well, which was set in the backdrop of the British rule. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He will make a comeback after four years as he was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Laal Singh Chaddha's music is composed by Pritam, and it will be his third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 (2013) and Dangal (2016). The lyrics for the songs were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. Earlier, it was announced to release on 25 December 2020, coinciding with Christmas. However, due to production halt owing to COVID-19 pandemic in India, and the release date got delayed multiple times. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav