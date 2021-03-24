Aamir Khan's spokesperson confirmed the news of him being tested covid-19 positive. The actor is currently under home quarantine. Read on to know the details and the statement.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19's wrath doesn't seem to end and after prominent stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, the news is that the virus has affected Aamir Khan too. Yes, the actor has been tested COVID-19 positive recently.

His spokesperson issued a statement that said, "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

As per reports, the actor's film Laal Singh Chaddha's shooting has been put on halt. He will be back on sets after he completely recovers.

A few days ago Aamir Khan's staff member was tested COVID-19 positive and the actor had shared a sweet regarding the same. He had written, "This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative."

A few days ago the actor was in news for quitting social media. He shared a heartfelt note right after this birthday and thanked his fans for their wishes. Aamir wrote, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always a."

Talking about Aamir's film, Laal Singh Chaddha, it is based on a 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal