Aamir Khan has decided to turn off his phone from today onwards until the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan. Know why

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took a break from his most anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, for his friend Amin Hajee's film Koi Jaane Na. The actor flew down to Jaipur to shoot for a cameo role for the film, which marks the directorial debut of Amin.

Now the actor is back in town and is all set to wrap up the pending schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha and then get into the post-production of the film with director Advait Chandan. Before starting the post-production, Aamir Khan has decided the best way to keep him away from all the disturbances while working.

As per Pinkvilla, the actor has decided to turn off his phone from today onwards till the release of the film, that is, till Christmas. Sources close to the entertainment portal revealed, "Aamir feels that he is addicted by his cell phone and that’s impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like the good old days, concentrating on work and when not at work, spending time with family."

The source further revealed that Aamir has spoken to all his confidantes to reach out to his manager in case of work-related queries or any kind of emergency. Until the release of the film actors, social media accounts will also be managed by his team.

Well, this news has left his fans amazed as nowadays its quite difficult to stay away from the phone even for a second, and the actor will be away for almost ten months.

Talking about the film, it is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film was supposed to release last year in December however, due to COVID-19 pandemic the film was posted to Christmas 2021. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena the film also stars Mona Singh and south superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

