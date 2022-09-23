Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare | Watch

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is one of the most active star kids on social media and never shies away from sharing her opinions. Moreover, she is also open about her relationship with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and the duo never fails to give major couple goals. The couple finally got engaged and announced this good news on social media.

Sharing the adorable video, Ira wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes."

Nupur got on his one knee and proposed to Ira with a ring. Ira said yes and the couple shared a kiss as well.

Their friends are over the moon after seeing their engagement video. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff Nupur Shikhare so filmy uff." Huma Qureshi commented, "OmG !! congratulations you both." Kishu Shroff wrote, "This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll."

Ira often shares some adorable pictures with Nupur. Sharing the pictures of enjoying her time in the park with Nupur, Ira wrote, "Life’s a playground. Will you be my playmate?"

She also attended with Laal Singh Chaddha screening with Nupur. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, "So many social occasions in such a short time span. This reminds me of a sticker from my sticker book (I never thought I’d get to use it truthfully)."

She added, "STRESSED, DEPRESSED BUT WELL-DRESSED. I’m exhausted. Pooped. Completely. But I think I did well and I definitely over-extended myself but I had fun in parts and I was mostly making an informed decision to over-extend. But regardless of all that… we all looked great! And that, I’ve only recently learnt, counts for something (something beyond the superficial)."