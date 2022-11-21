Aamir Khan Dances To ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ At Daughter Ira Khan's Engagement Party, Leaves Netizens In Awe | Watch Video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Amongst those in attendance were Aamir Khan’s close family members and friends including ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

In a viral video, Aamir Khan can be seen beaming with joy as he grooves to his iconic Bollywood number, ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ duringIra Khan’s engagement party. With his salt-pepper look, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ star won over the guests present. Watch video:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opted for a red sweetheart neckline gown for her engagement party, while fiance and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare opted for a tuxedo. Aamir Khan was dressed in a white pathani suit for the event.

Recently, Aamir Khan made headlines after he announced that he will be breaking away from acting in films for a year and a half, to focus on his family. This comes after his dream project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed to perform wonders at the box office.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break,” said Aamir Khan during an event in Delhi.

“I was supposed to do a film called ‘Champions’ after ‘Laal Singh…’ It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story. It’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel like I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, with my mom, with my kids,” the ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ actor added.

Adding that this will be the first time in 35 years that he won’t be working as an actor, Aamir said, “I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my work… And I feel it’s not fair to the people who are close to me. It’s not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time for me… to experience life in a different way.”