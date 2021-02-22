New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The one dialogue that was on everyone's lips in the year 2014 was "Are PK ho Kya?" Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK was a super hit film and it created a buzz in no time. The film was filled with all, from hard-hitting emotional monologues to the amazing storyline. But, what grabbed the most attention was the ending of the film when the 'chocolate boy'- Ranbir Kapoor made a cameo in the film and left everyone speechless with his small performance. This gave a hint to the viewers that the film will surely get a sequel.

Now, talking about the sequel. Yes, the viewers guessed it right. The producer of the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra has now confirmed that the film will have a sequel. Vidhu in conversation with a leading tabloid said that the makers of PK are soon going to make a sequel. He further added that the writer Abhijat Joshi has not yet written the script, and once that is done they will begin the shoot of the film.

He even talked about Ranbir's cameo in the film and said that there is a story that we need to tell people about Ranbir's cameo, and that will surely require a sequel.

The filmmaker said, "We are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of making cinema. If making money was our goal, by now, we would have made six to seven installments of Munna Bhai, and two to three editions of PK."

PK was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the key roles. In the film, Aamir played the role of an alien who lands on Earth and loses the device aka 'remoteva' that helps him to get back to his planet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma