The couple said in a joint statement that they began planning the separation some time ago and now both of them feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement in order to remain devoted parents to their son Azad.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, widely hailed as the ‘perfectionist couple’ of Mumbai’s entertainment world announced their divorce on Saturday. Married for last 15 years, Aamir and Kiran are parents to son Azad. The couple said in a joint statement that they will “remain devoted parents” to son Azad following their separation as couple.

The couple said in a joint statement that they began planning the separation some time ago and now they feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement so that they remain devoted parents to their son Azad.

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the couple said in a joint statement.

The couple also expressed gratitude to their friends and family without whom, the couple said, they would not have been "so secure taking this leap.

"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap," Aamir and Kiran said.

"We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," they added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma