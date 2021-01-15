New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Aamir Ali has left his fans all curious as they are all eager to know who is the girl with Aamir. The television actor shared two adorable pictures on social media with a mystery woman and has sent the social media into a frenzy. In one photo, the mystery girl is on the piggyback of Aamir, and in the other photo, the duo is seen running on the beach and are just looking perfect together. Aamir shared the photo with a caption that reads, "Shhh.."

As soon as Aamir shared the photos, his fans and co-workers started commenting. Choreographer Remo D'Souja also couldn't stop himself from commenting and he wrote, "Arrey?" While his other friend Aamna Sharif just commented with a heart emoji.

Many fans commented on the post and asked who is the girl in the picture? One of the users wrote, "Oh my god, that's Sanjeeda," another user wrote, "mg pls reveal her face soon." Yet another user commented and said, "No one is better than Sanjeeda, she is absolutely beautiful inside-out."

For the unversed, Aamir and Sanjeeda Sheikh tied knots in 2012, and in the year 2020, the couple shared the photos with their daughter Ayra Ali. However, the couple separated mutually and Sanjeeda told Bollywood Bubble, “I will always be his well-wisher and will always want him to be happy all his life. That’s it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

The actress even said that her daughter Arya is her best friend and she loves each and every moment she spends with her. She further said that it is a completely new experience for her. Adding further to it, she said, "It is a completely new experience for me, I live with my mother and I have seen the way my mom brought me up and I am learning that every day.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma