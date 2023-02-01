Aamir Ali Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Shamita Shetty, Compares Himself To 'Pathaan' Star Shah Rukh Khan | WATCH

Actor Aamir Ali recently broke silence on dating rumours with actress Shamita Shetty. Aamir uploaded a video on the micro-blogging site in which he could be heard speaking about how he escorted his friend to her car which sparked their dating rumours. Later, he also compared himself to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir's statement came after a paparazzo account posted a video on Instagram featuring Aamir Ali giving a hug to Shamita Shetty. The duo also posed for pictures near a car after which Aamir gave her a kiss when she sat inside it.

Clarifying the same, Aamir took to his Twitter handle and shared a video in which he could be heard saying, "Hi! I don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that’s about it. That’s about it."

He further compared himself to Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Ek cheeze khaali. Shah Rukh Khan sir bhi, main suna hun, jab mehmaan aate hai toh darwaaze tak chorne jaate hai. Toh woh theek hai, maine karliya toh, just saying (One more thing. I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did, just saying)." The actor captioned the video, "Just Saying..."

On Tuesday, Shamita Shetty also headed to her Instagram Stories and penned, "I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country."