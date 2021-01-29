Aaliyah Kashyap dropped the SNACC worthy pictures in which she was posing in the black and white bikini and was looking none less than a diva, check out the photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is making netizens go crazy with her alluring pictures. Recently, Aaliyah uploaded a picture to promote a loungewear brand, and with this post she has just set the internet ablaze, and has left netizens simping on her.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped the SNACC worthy pictures in which she was posing in the black and white lingerie and was looking nothing less than a diva. In the photo, Aaliyah can be seen flaunting her curves as she was looking in the camera and was just casually posing while lounging by a couch.

As soon as she uploaded the picture, it garnered everyone's attention. Even Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor could not take her eyes off from her and she commented on the post, "Shaadi me Rn.” Aaliyah replied to her and said “OMW (On my Way)”.

Javed Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey also commented on Aaliyah's post and wrote, "scandalous”. Anurag Kashyap's daughter replied to her and posted wink emojis in the comment section.

Not just celebs, fans also went gaga after seeing her post and one user wrote, "Are you for real???" Another wrote, "You are making me go crazyyyyy..." Yet another wrote, "You are such a stunner.."

Aaliyah is daughter of Anurag Kashyap and his first wife Aarti Bajaj. She was born in 2001 when Anurag and Aarti were in a live-in relationship. The duo tied the knot after two years of Aaliyah's birth. However, they got separated after four years, in the year 2009.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is famous for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, Black Friday. He was also seen in the recently released film AK VS AK. In the film, he shared the screen space with actor Anil Kapoor, and the film was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma