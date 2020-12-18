Kangana Ranaut slams food delivery app Zomato for playing referee in her feud with Diljit Dosanjh. Check out the tweet:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in news for her latest tweet wherein she can be seen bashing food delivery app for playing referee in her spat with Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, Zomato was declared to have 'unfair' working conditions for its staff, finding a great opportunity, Panga actress too highlighted how the company was playing referee.

Taking to her Twitter early Friday morning she wrote, "I saw their @zomatoin Twitter handle play referee between @diljitdosanjh and me, they openly bullied me also supported Kangana raped by Diljit trend (sic)". In Hindi she further continued, "Hum ek industry mai kaam karte hai, aaj ladengye kal sath ho jayengye. Tum apna dekho hu,are chakkar mai sadak pai maat ajana bhai".

I saw their @zomatoin twitter handle play referee between @diljitdosanjh and me, they openly bullied me also supported Kangana raped by Diljit trend, हम एक इंडस्ट्री में काम करते हैं आज लड़ेंगे कल एक हो जाएँगे, तुम अपना देखो हमारे चक्कर में सड़क पे मत आ जाना भाई @zomato 😂😂 https://t.co/c2AUvgBjGR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

As per reports, The Fair Foundation studied and rated 11 platforms and came to the conclusion that Zomato had the worst working conditions in the group. They scored 1 point out of a possible 10.

Taking the full responsibility, on Thursday, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter handle and wrote, "All of us here at @zomato take full responsibility for our abysmal scores in this area, and we will leave no stone unturned to perform better in these rankings next year(sic)."

All of us here at @zomato take full responsibility for our abysmal scores in this area, and we will leave no stone unturned to perform better in these rankings next year. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 16, 2020

Lately, this week the feud reignited when 33-year-old actress accused Diljit of running away after provoking the protests. However, actor-singer dismissed the allegations and said that Manikarnika actress was obsessed with him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, a biographical film about the life of late actress turned politician, J. Jayalalithaa. The film is helmed by A. L. Vijay and will be released in three regional languages i.e Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on 20th June 2020, but due to pandemic makers have stalled the release.

Whereas Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in film Surah Pai Mangal Bhari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

