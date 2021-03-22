The actress Aahana Kumra donned the look of the bowler and shared a few pictures of her avatar on her official social media handle. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame Aahana Kumra recently paid a tribute to Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Yes, the actress donned the look of the bowler and shared a few pictures of her avatar on her official social media handle.

Dropping the photos of her look, Aahana said, "No I'm not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport! @jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women's cricket team! This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever!"

As soon as the pictures were shared, many fans criticized the actress for her dark-skin makeup. While, some appreciated the efforts, the actress put into the overall look. One user wrote, "Why painted your face black? To shame her on fairness ground or sheer racism?", meanwhile, another one said, "makeup looks so unreal and wired, please tell your Director." However, there were fans who loved the overall look of the actress and commented saying, "Loved your spirit and the joy you exhibit in the photos. Jhulan is one of the major reasons I got interested in women's cricket."

On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami herself seems to have liked the effort made by Aahana and said, "Great job keep it up!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aahana Kumra is a popular name on OTT platforms who has worked in several films and shows online.

