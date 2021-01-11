Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in London for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Text For You'.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Priyanka Chopra is feeling all proud and happy as US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris has made it on the cover of Vogue magazine. For the unversed, The Sky Is Pink actor was the first Indian woman on the cover of American Vogue in 2018, and now Kamala Harris has made it to the list. The actress has shared the powerful cover on her Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the cover of Kamala Harris' Vogue cover and she wrote a note on the caption as well and she started it by first talking about the Capitol Hill violence earlier last week.

She wrote, "After watching the horror of how things unfolded this week on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, it’s promising that in just 10 days America will be inherited by such a positive example of leadership. A WOMAN! A WOMAN OF COLOR! AN INDIAN WOMAN! A BLACK WOMAN! A WOMAN WHOSE PARENTS WERE BORN OUTSIDE THE US! And could there be anything more special, as the VP Elect put it, than the fact that little girls will only know a world where a woman is the Vice President of the US. Coming from India, a country (like many others around the world) that has had several female leaders, it’s hard to believe that this is the US’ first! But it surely won’t be the last."

Priyanka also shared her own cover for the Style Magazine. In the caption, she simply wrote, 'Sunday'.

Currently, the actor is in London for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Text For You'. In the film, she is starred opposite, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. It is also reportedly said, Nick Jonas is also going to do a cameo in the film.

