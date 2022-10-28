‘A Piece Of My Own Dil’: Karan Johar Gets Emotional On ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Clocking 6 Years Of Release

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ clocked 6 years of its box office release on October 28, 2022. The film was directed by Karan Johar and clashed with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shivaay’ at the box office.

Taking to his social media account, Karan Johar on Friday penned a heartfelt note to mark the occasion. Taking to his Instagram account, KJo wrote about how the film is a ‘piece of my own dil’.

“A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gamut of emotions between love, friendship and of course - ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music - everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts,” read Karan’s Instagram post.

“6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I’m eternally grateful #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil,” concluded the post. Take a look:

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ also featured a Bollywood superstar in a special cameo, where he was seen playing the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in the film. The movie also featured Pakistani sensation Fawad Khan in a pivotal role.

Dharma Produtions’ Instagram account also shared a post celebrating the occasion. “A film that makes your dil feel a thousand emotions of ek tarfa pyaar ki taaqat, heartbreak & the sukoon of unconditional dosti! Celebrating #6YearsOfADHM,” read their post.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’ clocked 10 years of its release recently. The filmmaker penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to celebrate the special day. The trio made their Hindi film debut with the film.

Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair with the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Premi Kahaani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and will hit the theaters sometime in 2023.