'A Lot More To Film Than 1 Min 35 Second Teaser': Kriti Sanon Defends Adipurush Amid Backlash

ADIPURUSH received a lot of criticism ever since its teaser was released. Some people criticised the movie for its poor VFX, meanwhile, some expressed their dissatisfaction with the portrayal of the characters. Based on the epic saga of Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Kriti Sanon.

Now, Kriti came out in the support of her film and said that director Om Raut needs time to work on the film. “As Om Raut, my director has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned,” Kriti said.

She further added, "So a one minute 35 second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work upon, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place.”

Amid the backlash, Adipurush's director Om Raut released an official statement and announced the movie's new release date. It was earlier slated to release on January 16, 2023. The movie will now release on June 16, 2023.

"Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and our commitment towards our Sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going," Om Raut's official statement reads.