A day before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput had sent funds to his Lonavala farmhouse caretaker for the regular expenses of his dogs - Amar, Akbar and Anthony.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on June 14, leaving his fans, family and friends in a state of shock. The actor reportedly took his own life but a CBI investigation is on to probe any foul play in his death. A day before his death, Rajput had sent funds to his Lonavala farmhouse caretaker for the regular expenses of his dogs - Amar, Akbar and Anthony.

"On June 14 afternoon, I saw the news that Sushant sir has committed suicide on TV news channels and at first I could not believe what I was seeing. Just a day before, he had transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs, Amar, Akbar and Anthony," news agency IANS quoted Raees, Rajput's farmhouse caretaker, as saying.

Speaking to the agency, Raees further said that Rajput frequently visited the farmhouse and even wanted to shift there permanently and made an advance payment of rent for the months of June and July. He also revealed that Rajput wanted to spend two-three months during the lockdown at the farmhouse but that didn't happen.

The actor had last visited the farmhouse in January and February this year. He also celebrated her girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's birthday at the farmhouse in January.

"Special occasions like Rhea's birthday and her father's birthday were celebrated in the farmhouse. His last two trips were in January and February this year. In January, Sushant sir came with Rhea to celebrate his birthday," he said.

"Sushant sir came here in the last week of February. At that time he was accompanied by Dipesh Sawant, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and a cook named Keshav. His March trip got cancelled," Raees recalled.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma