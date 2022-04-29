New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been two years since the legendary actor Irrfan Khan left the world and we lost one of the finest actors ever known to the film industry. The actor left for his heavenly abode on 29th April 2020 and left behind a rich legacy of films that will keep him alive among the audience forever. Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on his death anniversary.

Remembering his father, Babil wrote, "Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic.

He added, "You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil. " In the post, Babil has mentioned that it was originally written for the news publication Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil has wrapped shooting for Netflix's project Qala, which will also star Tripti Dimri. The release date has not been announced yet. He will also star in Shoojit Sircar's film. He will be seen in the web series Railway Men, which also stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav