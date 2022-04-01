New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed always manages to grab the attention because of her outfits. The actress is frequently targeted by trolls for her unique choices of clothing. Recently, Urfi was in the news because of her war of words with Sussanne Khan's sister, Farah Khan Ali as Farah commented that Urfi needs to be reprimanded for distasteful dressing. In a recent interview, Urfi talked about Farah Khan Ali's comment and the trolls she gets on social media. She also revealed that a casting director told her she won't get work in the television industry because she has ruined her image.

In an interview with Times Of India, Urfi talked about her conversation with the casting director. "The industry is not ready to accept me at all. They are not ready to accept the change. Recently, I met a casting director who told me, 'Aap ko television mein toh ab kaam nahi milega aap ki image itni gandi horakhi hain' (it is so difficult for you now to get work, especially in television, because your image is so bad)". She further revealed, "He told me to go for adult web series as I won’t get good work. I straight away told him that I am not going to do intimate scenes as I am not comfortable."

Talking about Farah Khan Ali's comment, she told Times of India, “This term distasteful is so subjective. It means you are trying to say I don’t have no taste than you. Taste means class and money. Farah can try to change the narrative now but this was not concern. What irked me the most she kept saying people comment against me, doesn’t she know how people on social media are.

Urfi also talked to the Times of India about the trolls on social media and said, "I think she owes me a public apology and not just her a lot of people. I don’t care I know I won’t ever receive that right now. But 10 years down the line all these people will publicly apologise to me."

Posted By: Simran Srivastav