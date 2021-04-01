Author Ajitabha Bose to publish a book on birthday boy Kapil Sharma. Many celebs like Archana Puran Singh, veteran actor Dharmendra, Sonu Sood and more have spoken about working with the comedian. Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's hardly anything comedian Kapil Sharma has not achieved. And now he will be having a book written on him. Yes, just a day ahead of his 40th birthday the news broke out that ace author Ajitabha Bose is all set to write a book on Kapil Sharma's life.

Yes, the book will focus on how Kapil became successful and how he struggled through this life. Celebrities like veteran actor Dharmendra, The Kapil Sharma Show's permanent guest Archana Puran Singh and his other close associates including Sonu Sood, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravati, Shruti Seth, Pranay Parmar, and more have shared their experiences of working with the comedian.

The book is set to be launched in the first week of May, this year and will be published by the author's own publication house, Ajitabha Publishers which will be in collaboration with Rohan Trust. That's not all, an interesting fact is that all the royalties which will be received for the book will be donated to several NGOs.

Meanwhile, talking about the author, Ajitabha Bose is a famous writer of the country and had written a pocket book on superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who appreciated himself.

On the other hand, talking about Kapil Sharma's success, he became a household name after his reality TV show Comedy Circus and later went on to become one of the biggest comedians in India. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the top-rated shows of all times in the TRP race.

Apart from that on the workfront, Kapil is got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018. The duo have a daughter named Anayra who was born in 2019 and a son who was born in Feb this year.

So, guys how excited are you for the ace comedian's first biography? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal