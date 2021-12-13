New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Bringing pride to the country, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant on Monday, December 13. South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner up. The event was held in Eilat, Israel, at a custom-built arena named after the event (Universe Arena).

Congratulating Harnaaz and welcoming her to the club former Miss Universe Lara Dutta tweeted "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

Actress Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Harnaaz and tweeted "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu0.. bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽



Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

Several other actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and others also posted on their Instagram stories to wish Harnaaz.

Here's a look at how Twitter is celebrating Harnaaz's victory:

Highlighting that Harnaaz brought home the Miss Universe award after 21 years, a user wrote "so I just found out that the last time India won in Miss Universe is year 2000 and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was born in year 2000 too. Now she's been crowned as Miss Universe 2021 which means she's really born to get the crown"

so I just found out that the last time India won in Miss Universe is year 2000 and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was born in year 2000 too. Now she's been crowned as Miss Universe 2021 which means she's really born to get the crown talaga kase after 21 years nanalo ule sila, grabeee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0C5m07jNBB — nishi | ia•plates 📚 (@_sooncheol) December 13, 2021

Another user wrote "India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. After 21 years, the crown on the head of India's daughter."

India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu became Miss Universe. After 21 years, the crown on the head of India's daughter. #MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/M4QY1SK28x — SIMRANJEET SINGH (@Jeet4uh) December 13, 2021

Many expressed their joy over the 'well deserved' victory. One user even said it's a proud moment for every Indian girl. "India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021. Congratulations and Proud Moment for Every Indian Girl."

In the final round, all three runner-ups were asked to give a message to all the women watching the competition. In her reply, Harnaaz said "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique, that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today."

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title in the year 2000 and Sushmita Sen won it in 1994.

