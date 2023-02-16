Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Shehzada, which will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Now, a day ahead of its release, the teaser of Shehzada was screened on Dubai's iconic building, Burj Khalifa, which is definitely a proud moment for the entire team.

On Thursday, Kartik headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen greeting his fans in Dubai ahead of the screening of the Shehzada teaser. Sharing the clip from his Dubai visit, Aarya wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #burjkhalifa."

Kartik looked dapper in a black-coloured jumper and black pants which he paired with a similar shade of blazer. The video also featured a sea of fans curious to see the superstar in person. The clip saw a female fan saying, "I love you Kartik Aaryan," while a man also shouted from the top, "I love you Kartik."

Netizens were amazed to witness their favourite actor's new achievement, as evident from the comments section. A fan commented, "Jab baat history create karne pe aaye…tab Kartik Aaryan ko yaad karte hain," another fan wrote, "Best of luck for the release Kartik ! Hope it's going to be a great success," an Instagram user also commented, "Appreciate Kartik's progress nd hard work. He is an actor. It's not only his decision to make a remake. Love u," while others dropped hearts.

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.