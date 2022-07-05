'A Bad Thing?': Resul Pookutty Slammed For Calling 'RRR' Gay Love Story

RRR became the biggest blockbuster of 2022 and the audience gave immense love to the film. The friendship and brotherhood between the leads, Ram Charan and NTR Jr, was the highlight of the film. But many people also saw it as a gay love story as they praised the chemistry between both the characters. Recently, oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, in a Twitter exchange between him and his friend about RRR, tweeted 'Gay Love story'. He tweeted this after writer and director Munish Bhardwaj called RRR 'garbage' on Twitter. However, Resul Pookutty's tweet was not well received by Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who called out Resul for his comment.

Shobu Yarlagadda replied to Resul's tweet and said he is disappointed by his comment. He wrote, "I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this? Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low!"

Later, Resul clarified his comment and said he did not mean any offence to anyone. He replied, "Agree totally. Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted to my friend, the banter that already exists in public domain and nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this. You don’t have to take it seriously Shobu, I didn’t mean any offense to any stake holders. I rest my case here!"

Resul's tweet was a reply to Munish Bhardwaj's tweet he criticised RRR. Munish tweeted, "Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night." To this, Resel replied, "Gay love story". He also wrote that Alia Bhatt was a prop in the film. "… and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film…", he tweeted.

RRR is a period fictional action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.