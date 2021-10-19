New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you want to feel old then we have news for you, Karan Johar's Student Of The Year is already completing almost a decade. Yes, it's true! The fours came together on social media to celebrate the birthday of their film.

Alia took to her official social media handle to share the pictures where she is seen posing with Karan Johar while having Varun and Sidharth on video call. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "There’s something about today.. something really special... 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as the pic was shared, Alia's fans, family and friends started commenting. her mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Wow that’s so amazing." Meanwhile, a user said, "INCREDIBLE" another one wrote, "This pic has my WHOLE HEART."

Not just Alia even the filmmaker Karan also took to his Insta handle share a post for the film. He wrote, “October is just filled with gifts that keep giving - and #SOTY is one such! Not only does it continue to give everyone many tunes to break out in a dance or hum along, style that is timeless and for me, many many memories! But the ultimate gifts have been these three students, now superstars who keep on giving their absolute best to the field of cinema! Couldn’t be prouder and here’s to the film that started it all! #9YearsOfSOTY."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

For the unversed, Student Of The Year had a sequel named Student Of The Year 2 which was released in 2019. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal