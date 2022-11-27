8-Year-Old Gunjan Saxena Beats Rubina Dilaik And Faisal Shaikh;Wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' premiered on September 14 with 15 celebrity contestants on the dance reality show. 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' was judged by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, and filmmaker Karan Johar, whereas comedian Maniesh Paul hosted the show.

Almost after three months, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' aired its grand finale episode today, where young talented dancer Gunjan Sinha was announced the winner of the show. Gunjan Sinha outshined popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik and social media famed Faisal Shaikh taking the trophy home.

Gunjan Sinha participated in the show with her partner Tejas Verma, whereas the choreography of the little dancer's steps was done by Sagar Bora. Gunjan took home the trophy, with a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakh.

Gunjan Sinha is a popular face in the dance world as she was the finalist of the show 'Dance Deewane' and was quoted as one of the strongest contestants of the season. 8-year-old Gunjan was never involved in any entertainment buffer acts, however, the young champ is filled with talent and groovy moves creating the best impression in front of the judges with her performances over the show.

During the finale episode, as contestants presented their performances, the cast of 'Bhediya' also approached the stage promoting their film. Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were invited as guest celebrities of the evening, where Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit were seen dancing together to the song 'Lajja' and 'Badi Mushkil.' Bigg Boss host and megastar Salman Khan also appeared in the final episode, where Madhuri Dixit and Salman recreated their iconic scene from 'Hum Apke Hai Koun.'

On winning the show, Gunjan Sinha opened up about her exhilarating journey where she is thrilled to take a box full of beautiful memories. She also immensely thanked her partner Tejas Verma and her choreographer, Sagar Bora, while referring to the judges of the show as her source of inspiration.

The little aspiring star also said that since the beginning of her dance lessons she has always been passionate about the hip-hop dance form and is keenly interested in making her career in that particular segment. Gunjan Sinha lastly declared, quoting, "I want to be the best dancer."