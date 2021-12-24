New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabir Khan's much-awaited sports drama, 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others, has finally hit the theatres on Friday. The film will take you down on the journey of India's victory at the 1983 World Cup against the West Indies. The team was led by then captain Kapil Dev and this victory became a turning point for Indian cricket.

Soon after the movie released, movie buffs stormed the theatres and watched 'first day, first show'. Calling the film, 'masterpiece', 'best sports biopic' etc, netizens are sharing their reviews on Twitter. They further added that the film is high on emotions and will evoke the feeling of patriotism and pride. Not to miss, Ranveer's uncanny appearance as Kapil Dev bowled away everyone.

One of the users wrote, "#83TheFilm is a MASTERPIECE on celluloid. It’s the best Sports Bio Pic ever made. It’s brings Joy, Smile, Tears & Sense of proudness for #India. #DontMissOut #RanveerSingh as #KapilDev is Outstanding. #KabirKhan has nailed it, brilliant direction."

Another wrote, "#83TheFilm #Interval Emotional Ride...Goosebumps.. @JiivaOfficial U Rocking Man As #Cheekka Sir...Music,Camera Everything Fantastic..."

Calling it spectacular work, a user wrote, "#ThisIs83 Truly spectacular work!! Got so damn emotional, especially on the interval block and during the final! @RanveerOfficial is a beast of an actor! A guy who can make you forget who's Kapil Dev and who's Ranveer, deserves every award possible!"

Just finished Watching #83thefilm

It's the best feel-good film of the year 2021 Simply Brilliant. For those who love cricket don't miss it & those who don't re-live Indias most famous Glory in Cricket.

Apart from Ranveer, netizens are lauding the acting skills of other stars, including Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk. The film was announced in 2017, and now after four years, 83 is finally out. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 is bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

Earlier, the film was rescheduled to release in theatres on 4 June 2021. However, due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases, the makers postponed the release.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv