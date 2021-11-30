New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, makers have dropped the trailer of the much-awaited film 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu and others in pivotal roles. The film chronicles the journey of the Indian men's cricket team lifting their first World Cup trophy in 1983.

The trailer opens on India vs Zimbave's match and then showcases how the team lost in the next match. It will take you on a journey of ups and downs, from being underdogs to winners. Also, it gives a glimpse of India and West Indies's rivalry, which was at its peak at the time.

Ranveer rightly captures the nuances of Kapil Dev which are unmissable. From his body language to his dialect, he has it all. Also, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Haardy Sandhu as Madan Lal showcase quirky chemistry.

After seeing the trailer, we can say it will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. Check out below:

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared the trailer and captioned it as, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!"

Earlier, 83 was scheduled to release in March 2020, but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release got postponed. Now, finally, after a long wait, the film has made its way to the big screen. It will hit the theatres on the eve of Christmas, that is, December 24, in five Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and Kabir Khan Films Production.

