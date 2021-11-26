New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after a long wait, Kabir Khan has dropped the teaser of his much-awaited film '83, starring Ranveer Singh in lead. The 59-second teaser will leave you on the edge of the seat as it ends just before the match-winning moment. However, there is a good news for all the movie buffs as the filmmaker will release the trailer on November 30, and then you will be able to enjoy and witness that glorious moment.

The teaser opens on spectators enjoying and cheering the match while all the Indians present in the stadium hold their breath as Madan Lal bowled to Vivian Richards and Kapil Dev and Jatin Sarna runs to catch the ball. The teaser ends just a few seconds before the match-winning moment when Kapil takes the historic catch, and India lifts its first World Cup.

Sharing the teaser, Kabir Khan wrote, "The story behind India's greatest victory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov.#ThisIs83"

Ranveer Singh also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now."

Earlier, Kabir Khan shared the experience of shooting at the Lord's stadium in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He said, "We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’."

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Saahil Khattar, Tahir Bhasin and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

