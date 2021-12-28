New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In its first weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer has managed to earn over Rs 45 crore, but for such a big-budget film, the amount is very low. The film did fairly well in the metros while other centres did not perform well. As per Box Office India, there are few plusses like Mysore, East Punjab and Gujarat saw the best numbers, especially on Sunday. However, outside the six main centres and some satellite towns, the performance was poor.

On the third day, Kabir Khan directorial minted Rs 17.41 crore taking the total to Rs 47 crore. As per Taran Adarsh, "The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations… Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver… Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: ? 47 cr. #India biz."

Now, on Monday, the film is estimated to earn around Rs 6.5 to 7 crore, taking the four day total to over the 50 crore mark. Seeing such a slow pace, the film may struggle to reach Rs 100 crore mark by this weekend.

Currently, the film is facing a tough battle with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the second week of the release both the films are doing great and ruling at the box office.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will take you on a journey of how the men's Indian cricket team went from underdogs to the winner of World Cup 1983. Speaking to ETimes, the filmmaker opened up on his experience shooting the film, he said, "You know, 83 is a big responsibility for me. I knew if I don't recreate this correctly, the country will not forgive me. Ditto for Ranveer: If he won't portray Kapil correctly, the audience will not forgive him. And as you see from the trailer, he has done it brilliantly. He worked very hard.”

The film is bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahiya, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar and R Badree in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv