New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is not performing well at the box office as expected. On the first day of the release, the film minted only Rs 12.64 crore, while on the second day, it witnessed a slight jump in numbers managing to collect Rs 16.95 crore, despite the national holiday on the occasion of Christmas. Adding both the days' collections, the film has so far managed to earn only Rs 29.59 crore, which is a bit low for such a big-budget film.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#83TheFilm struggles on Day 2 Shows growth [34.10%], but big jump missing Premium multiplexes saviour Cities/towns *beyond metros* + mass circuits poor, despite #Christmas holiday Below expectations Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr. Total: 29.59 cr #India biz (sic)."

Now, as per Box Office India, 83 is expected to earn around Rs 16.50 to 17 crore on the third day of the release. With this, on the weekend, the collection of the film would be in the range of Rs 45 to 46 crore.

As per a report in Box Office India, "There are two plusses on Sunday one is the film has not dropped and the second is the film has seen some good growth in Gujarat and a few other mass pockets though collections remain low in these areas. The best circuit for the film is looking to be Mysore which will do business of 3.75 crore nett but on the other side there is a circuits like Bihar and Odisha which have done less business over the weekend than last weeks Pushpa."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani and others. The film hit the theatres on Christmas eve, December 24.

