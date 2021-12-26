New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a year-long delay, Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic 83 was released on Christmas eve, December 24. The film has a budget of Rs 200 crore, witnessed a slow start at the box office by collecting around Rs 12.64 crore in India, including Rs 1.5 crore in dubbed versions, and Rs 11.31 crore overseas.

On its second day, the film is expected to earn around 16 crore net, to take its two-day sale to 28 crore nett. "83 (Hindi) has collected around 16 crore net on day two to take its two days to 28 crore net with growth on day two set to be in the 30-35% region. The growth should have been more for the film as the opening day came out low and more importantly it was a national holiday for Xmas," Box Office India stated.

The sports drama is facing tough competition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home. At some cinemas, Spiderman is collecting better, while in other places, Pushpa's Hindi version is performing well.

As per Box Office India, "If this was a regular Saturday rather than a national holiday then this sort of growth would have been okay as Sunday can show similar growth again but now the growth if any will be muted on Sunday as the metros are unlikely to grow. There should be some growth from mass centres but till date film is not doing well in these places."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the filmmaker had an exciting experience directing this film. He said, "As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv