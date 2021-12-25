New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabir Khan directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh, Jiiva and others, was released on Friday after over a year of postponement. Based on the glorious victory of the 1983 World Cup by the Indian cricket team, the film has a great start at the box office on its first day. As per Box Office India, the sports drama seems to have managed to earn Rs 13-14 crore. The film performed well in metropolitan cities but struggled in other areas.

“83 (Hindi) seems to have had a fair first day with collections in the 13-14 crore nett range as per early estimates. The film has had mixed fortunes as the metros have done well while other areas have not performed. The collections coming from metros make it look higher than 14 crore nett while if we take the other side it looks under 13 crore net (Sic),” read the report by Box Office India.

The makers released the film on Christmas eve, aiming huge collection. However, the collection is expected to witness a dip as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and several other states have announced a night curfew with 50 per cent operational capacity for cinemas, restaurants and cafes, etc.



If this report turns out to be true, then 83 will become the second-highest Hindi film to open its account with double digits just on its first day. Sooryavanshi is the first film to earn 26. 29 crore, on the first day of its release, right after the unlocking of theatres in Maharashtra and other states. Besides, this Kabir Khan's directorial is facing tough competition with Hollywood's movie Spider-Man No Way Home.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Jiiva, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The film will take you on a journey of how Team India chased its World Cup dream and registered its first victory.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv