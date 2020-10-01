From Mirzapur 2 to Serious Men, ave a look at the list of Indian shows and movies releasing in October on the OTT platforms including Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: October has brought a whole bunch of new Indian web series and movies on OTT platforms, like Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Netflix, that will blow your minds. As we enter into a new month, we are treated with 5 interesting movies releasing on OTT platforms. Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, streaming platforms made sure to provide entertainment to everyone, so, have a look at the list of upcoming movies releasing on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and ZEE5

ZEE5

Khaali Peeli: October 2

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli will be released on OTT platform ZEE5 on October 2, 2020. This film will take you to a mad ride of two strangers having the same purpose. The film was set to release in July 2020, but it got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Expiry Date: October 2

It is a ZEE5 original romantic-thriller film that premiered on October 2. The film featured popular Telugu actors including Luke, Sneha Ullal, and Tony. The official synopsis of the film reads, "The series tells the story of a couple, Vishwa and Disha, whose seemingly perfect marriage is ruined when Vishwa catches Disha cheating on him."

Netflix

Serious Men: October 2

The film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role will be released on the OTT platform Netflix on October 2. The film is loosely based on an award-winning book of the same name by Manu Joseph. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the role of Ayyan Mani, who is ready to walk every path to make his son famous.

Ginny weds Sunny: October 9

The rom-com film starring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam will release on the OTT platform Netflix on October 9. This is one of the most awaited films for both Vikrant and Yami's fans as the duo is collaborating for the first time. The story of a film revolves around stubborn Ginny whom Sunny is trying to impress for marriage.

Amazon Prime

Mirzapur 2: October 23

The sequel of popular web series Mirzapur will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) is all set to lock horns with Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) in the upcoming season of the web series. Someone lives, somebody else dies, but it’s the wounded one who goes on to induce more harm to avenge his losses, this is the narration of Guddu Pandit on which his character is based. This season is going to embroiled in revenge.

