LIVE BLOG

National Film Awards 2022 Highlights: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Bag Major Awards

Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:01 PM IST
Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday. The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru". The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize. The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".

22 July 2022

  • 05:49 PM

    Ajay Devgn reacts to best actor win

    Ajay Devgn, who won his third National Award, expressed his gratitude towards the film's creative team and also his parents. He said in a statement, "I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai  Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience, and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’
     
     

  • 05:39 PM

    IB Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates all winners

    Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister, congratulated all winners

  • 05:26 PM

    Composer GV Prakash Kumar reacts to his win

    See composer GV Prakash's reaction on his win 

  • 05:21 PM

    Soorarai Pottru wins big at National Film Awards

    Soorarai Pottru, a semi-biographical drama, won awards in three major category including at the 68th National Film Awards--best feature film, best actor, and best actress.

  • 05:12 PM

    Tanhaji wins award for best popular film

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

  • 05:06 PM

    Soorarai Pottru is best feature film

    Telugu film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, declared as the feature film at the National Film Awards 2022.

  • 04:53 PM

    68th National Film Awards: Best Actor Award to be shared by Ajay Devgn and Suriya

    The National Award for Best Actor was shared by actor Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero)

  • 04:52 PM

    Manoj Muntashir wins best lyrics award

    Lyricist Manoj Muntashir won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the movie Saina.

  • 04:51 PM

    Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli wins best supporting actress award

    Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli wins best supporting actress award for her performance in the Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.

  • 04:51 PM

    Biju Menon Bags Best Supporting Actor Award

    The 68th National Film Award for best supporting actor has been given to Biju Menon for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

  • 04:51 PM

    Awards in the Feature Film category

    Best Dimasa Film: Sekmkhor

    Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

    Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

    Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

    Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

    Best Kannada Film: Dollu 

    Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

    Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

    Best Assamese Film: Bridge

  • 04:49 PM

    68th National Film Awards: Best Cinematography and Music Direction

    Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar 

    Best cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa

  • 04:49 PM

    68th National Film Awards: Best Hindi Film

    Best Hindi Film of 2020: Toolsidas Junior

  • 04:48 PM

    68th National Film Awards

    Best investigative film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh 

    Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball

    Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

    Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters

    Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges 

    Best Biographical film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

  • 04:48 PM

    68th National Awards: Best Non-Feature Film

    Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana (Dangi)

  • 04:47 PM

    68th National Awards: Most Film-Friendly State

    Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh. The jury of the category was headed by Priyadarshan. 13 states of the country applied in the category.

