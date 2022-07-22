National Film Awards 2022 Highlights: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Bag Major Awards

-
05:49 PM
Ajay Devgn reacts to best actor winAjay Devgn, who won his third National Award, expressed his gratitude towards the film's creative team and also his parents. He said in a statement, "I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience, and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’
-
05:39 PM
IB Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates all winners
Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister, congratulated all winners
Despite #COVID19 pandemic excellent entries came for the 68th #NationalFilmAwards— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022
I extend my appreciation for the hard work of eminent jury members and I congratulate all the award winners of National Film Awards
Union Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/5gVANIRgyc
-
05:26 PM
Composer GV Prakash Kumar reacts to his win
See composer GV Prakash's reaction on his win
One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 22, 2022
… thank you team #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @Sudha_Kongara #venkatesh(my dad ) pic.twitter.com/kPmXdbirZO
-
05:21 PM
Soorarai Pottru wins big at National Film Awards
Soorarai Pottru, a semi-biographical drama, won awards in three major category including at the 68th National Film Awards--best feature film, best actor, and best actress.
-
05:12 PM
Tanhaji wins award for best popular film
Ajay Devgn, Kajol-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
-
05:06 PM
Soorarai Pottru is best feature film
Telugu film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya, declared as the feature film at the National Film Awards 2022.
-
04:53 PM
68th National Film Awards: Best Actor Award to be shared by Ajay Devgn and Suriya
The National Award for Best Actor was shared by actor Suriya (Soorarai Pottru) and Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero)
-
04:52 PM
Manoj Muntashir wins best lyrics award
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir won the National Award for Best Lyrics for the movie Saina.
-
04:51 PM
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli wins best supporting actress award
Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli wins best supporting actress award for her performance in the Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum.
-
04:51 PM
Biju Menon Bags Best Supporting Actor Award
The 68th National Film Award for best supporting actor has been given to Biju Menon for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
-
04:51 PM
Awards in the Feature Film category
Best Dimasa Film: Sekmkhor
Best Tulu Film: Jeetige
Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo
Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Kannada Film: Dollu
Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior
Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik
Best Assamese Film: Bridge
-
04:49 PM
68th National Film Awards: Best Cinematography and Music Direction
Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for Marenge toh Vahin Jaa Kar
Best cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikunna Kalappa
-
04:49 PM
68th National Film Awards: Best Hindi Film
Best Hindi Film of 2020: Toolsidas Junior
-
04:48 PM
68th National Film Awards
Best investigative film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh
Best Exploration Film: Wheeling The Ball
Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)
Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed But Delivered and Three Sisters
Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges
Best Biographical film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)
-
04:48 PM
68th National Awards: Best Non-Feature Film
Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana (Dangi)
-
04:47 PM
68th National Awards: Most Film-Friendly State
Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh. The jury of the category was headed by Priyadarshan. 13 states of the country applied in the category.
Top News
-
Politics
-
Politics
-
Politics
-
Politics
-
India
-
Education
-
Entertainment
LIVE BLOG
National Film Awards 2022 Highlights: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Bag Major Awards
Subhasish Dutta
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:01 PM IST
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 06:01 PM IST
Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday. The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn-starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru". The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize. The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".
22 July 2022