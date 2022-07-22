National Film Awards 2022 Highlights: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Bag Major Awards

05:49 PM

Ajay Devgn reacts to best actor win

Ajay Devgn, who won his third National Award, expressed his gratitude towards the film's creative team and also his parents. He said in a statement, "I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience, and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’