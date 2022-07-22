68th National Awards 2022: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Share Best Actor Award

On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi. The Best Actor award for the year is to be shared by Suriya and Ajay Devgn for their work in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively.

This year, two actors are sharing the national award for best acting. Suriya for the first time ever has won a national award while this is Ajay Devgn's third national award. Prior to this, Ajay won awards for his 1998 film Zakhm and 2002's The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and now for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji, a historical film about legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It featured Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru is based on events in the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G Gopinath, also won Best Feature Film and Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali.

The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".

A 10-member jury led by director-producer Vipul Shah met Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning to submit its report on the 68th National Film Awards.

This year, there are 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There are 30 different languages in the movies.

Apart from chairperson Shah, the jury members included cinematographer Dharam Gulati, National award-winning fame Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, cinematographer GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai and Nishigandha