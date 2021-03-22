67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore has bagged the best Hindi film award. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Check out the list of winners.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 67th National Film Awards for the year 2019 are being announced in New Delhi. Actress Kangana Ranaut has bagged the Best Actor award for her film 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. Taking to Twitter, Press Information Bureau announced the big news and wrote, "The award for the best actress goes to 'Kangana Ranaut' for Manikarnika-The Queen Of Jhansi (Hindi) & Panga (Hindi)."

Talking about the film, Manikarnika, it was released in 2019 and showcased the journey of Rani Laxmibai. The role of Rani Laxmi bai was played by Kangana Ranaut, Recently the actress celebrated two years of her film. The film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta in leading roles.

The award for the best supporting actor goes to 'Vijaya Sethupathi' for the film 'Super Deluxe' (Tamil)#NationalFilmAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/87dnCSk3Vd — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021

On the other hand, the film Panga was released last year in January. The film revolved around the story of a kabaddi player and her struggles. The film also starred Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore has bagged the best Hindi film award. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Talking about the awards, it was supposed to take place last year but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush were also awarded Best Actor for the film Bhonsle and Tamil film Asuran.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad, and Thalaivi. On Monday, she also shared pictures from her different looks from the film Thalaivi. In the film, she is going to play the role of Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi

Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yeLDPfCdFQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 22, 2021

She shared the pictures with the caption that read, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi... Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."

