New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 67th National Film Awards are being presented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Megastar Rajnikanth conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, while Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush and Kangana Ranaut, honoured with the Best Actor Award. Nitish Tiwari's Chhichhore, starring Shraddha Kapoor and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, won the Best Hindi Film Award, while Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is the Best Feature Film.

The 67th National Awards were announced earlier this year in March, however, the government is honouring film fraternities from 2019 as the ceremony was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year.

Singer B Praak will also be honoured with Best Male Playback Singer for the song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. 

Also Read
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are back, but to..
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are back, but to..

Meanwhile, the ceremony has started, Rajnikanth and Dhanush were seen dressed in white, while Kangana Ranaut dazzled in a beautiful saree. This will be her fourth National Award and the first joint National Award for Best Actress in two films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

 

Here is the complete list of all the winners:

Feature Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor

Best Choreography: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram

Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Best Production DesignAnandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist)Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty

Best Screenplay (Original)Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer)The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Best CinematographyJallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan

Best EditingJersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli

Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Films in Each Language:

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Telugu FilmJersey

Best Malayalam FilmKalla Nottam

Best Tamil FilmAsuran

Best Paniya FilmKenjira

Best Mishing FilmAnu Ruwad

Best Khasi FilmIewduh

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Haryanvi FilmChhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Tulu FilmPingara

Best Punjabi FilmRab Da Radio 2

Best Odia FilmKalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)

Best Manipuri FilmEigi Kona

Best Marathi FilmBardo

Best Konkani FilmKaajro

Best Kannada FilmAkshi

Best Bengali FilmGumnaami

Best Assamese FilmRonuwa - Who Never Surrender

Special MentionsBiriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Non-Feature Film Awards

Best Voice-over/ Narration: Sir David Attenborough forWild Karnataka (English)

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best AudiographyRadha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound RecordistRahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Best Film on Family ValuesOru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction FilmCustody (Hindi/ English)

Special Jury AwardSmall Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation FilmRadha (Musical)

Best Investigative FilmJakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration FilmWild Karnataka (English)

Best Educational FilmApples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social IssuesHoly Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment FilmThe Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional FilmThe Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture FilmShrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical FilmElephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic FilmCharan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature FilmAn Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Other Awards

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Book on CinemaA Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri

(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv