67th Filmfare Awards 2022: From Ranveer Singh To Kriti Sanon; Check Out Complete List Of Winners

Well, an eve in B-Town can never be not interesting! The night of August 30 commemorated many milestones and achievements by filmmakers, actors and every other individual involved in the making of a film. The 67th Filmfare awards at Jio convention centre, Mumbai saw an uprise of celebs at the red carpet and then in the main ceremony. The star-studded event was no less than a 'glitz-fair'. At the 67th Filmfare, actors such as Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi stole the show while films such as Sardar Udham and Shershaah won big time.

Here is the complete winners' list from the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022: