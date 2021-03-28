66th Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan, Taapsee Pannu bag best actors awards; here's the complete list of winners
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 was full of challenges when the whole nation came to a standstill, making things difficult for people out there. Whereon the one hand, people were having a tough time making their two ends meet after losing their job, on the other, the entertainment industry stood together and helped their subordinates with whatever little they can do. Several actors, filmmakers and producers, came out in support of their crew members and helped them with basic amenity. Not just this, in the wake, to entertain the fans, filmmaker changed their vision and released their much-awaited films on OTT platforms, making it a new tradition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
So honouring their efforts, just like other years, even this year, Filmfare organised an award ceremony in Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai. The award show was hosted by two prolific actors, namely Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.
Here's the complete list of winners for the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021.
BEST FILM
THAPPAD
BEST DIRECTOR
OM RAUT (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)
BEST FILM (CRITICS)
PRATEEK VATS (EEB ALLAY OOO!)
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)
IRRFAN (ANGREZI MEDIUM)
BEST ACTOR (CRITICS)
AMITABH BACHCHAN - GULABO SITABO
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)
TAAPSEE PANNU (THAPPAD)
BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS)
TILLOTAMA SHOME- SIR
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)
SAIF ALI KHAN TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ACTOR ROLE (FEMALE)
FARROKH JAFFAR- GULABO SITABO
BEST STORY
ANUBHAV SUSHILA SINHA & MRUNMAYEE LAGOO WAIKUL (THAPPAD)
BEST SCREENPLAY
ROHENA GERA (SIR)
BEST DIALOGUE
JUHI CHATURVEDI (GULABO SITABO)
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
RAJESH KRISHNAN (LOOTCASE)
BEST DEBUT FEMALE
ALAYA F (JAWAANI JAANEMAN)
BEST MUSIC ALBUM
PRITAM- LUDO
BEST LYRICS
GULZAR- CHHAPPAK (CHHAPPAK)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
RAGHAV CHAITANYA- EK TUKDA DHOOP (THAPPAD)
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
ASEES KAUR- MALANG (MALANG)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
IRRFAN
TECHNICAL AWARDS
BEST ACTION
RAMAZAN BULUT, RP YADAV (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)
BEST BACKGROUND SCORE
MANGESH URMILA DHAKDE (THAPPAD)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
AVIK MUKHOPADHAYAY (GULABO SITABO)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FARAH KHAN- DIL BECHARA (DIL BECHARA)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
VEERA KAPUR EE (GULABO SITABO)
BEST EDITING
YASHA PUSHPA RAMCHANDANI (THAPPAD)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
MANASI DHRUV MEHTA (GULABO SITABO)
BEST SOUND DESIGN
KAAMOD KHARADE (THAPPAD)
BEST VFX
PRASAD SUTAR(NY VFX WALA) (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)
SHORT FILM AWARDS
BEST FILM (FICTION)
SHIVRAJ WAICHAL (ARJUN )
BEST FILM (NON-FICTION)
NITESH RAMESH PARULEKAR (BACKYARD WILDLIFE SANCTUARY)
BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)
PURTI SAVARDEKAR (THE FIRST WEDDING)
BEST ACTOR (MALE)
ARNAV ABDAGIRE (ARJUN)
BEST FILM (POPULAR CHOICE)
DEVI
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv