New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 was full of challenges when the whole nation came to a standstill, making things difficult for people out there. Whereon the one hand, people were having a tough time making their two ends meet after losing their job, on the other, the entertainment industry stood together and helped their subordinates with whatever little they can do. Several actors, filmmakers and producers, came out in support of their crew members and helped them with basic amenity. Not just this, in the wake, to entertain the fans, filmmaker changed their vision and released their much-awaited films on OTT platforms, making it a new tradition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So honouring their efforts, just like other years, even this year, Filmfare organised an award ceremony in Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai. The award show was hosted by two prolific actors, namely Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh.

Here's the complete list of winners for the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021.

BEST FILM

THAPPAD

BEST DIRECTOR

OM RAUT (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

BEST FILM (CRITICS)

PRATEEK VATS (EEB ALLAY OOO!)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

IRRFAN (ANGREZI MEDIUM)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS)

AMITABH BACHCHAN - GULABO SITABO

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

TAAPSEE PANNU (THAPPAD)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS)

TILLOTAMA SHOME- SIR

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

SAIF ALI KHAN TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ACTOR ROLE (FEMALE)

FARROKH JAFFAR- GULABO SITABO

BEST STORY

ANUBHAV SUSHILA SINHA & MRUNMAYEE LAGOO WAIKUL (THAPPAD)

BEST SCREENPLAY

ROHENA GERA (SIR)

BEST DIALOGUE

JUHI CHATURVEDI (GULABO SITABO)

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

RAJESH KRISHNAN (LOOTCASE)

BEST DEBUT FEMALE

ALAYA F (JAWAANI JAANEMAN)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

PRITAM- LUDO

BEST LYRICS

GULZAR- CHHAPPAK (CHHAPPAK)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

RAGHAV CHAITANYA- EK TUKDA DHOOP (THAPPAD)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

ASEES KAUR- MALANG (MALANG)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

IRRFAN

TECHNICAL AWARDS

BEST ACTION

RAMAZAN BULUT, RP YADAV (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE

MANGESH URMILA DHAKDE (THAPPAD)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

AVIK MUKHOPADHAYAY (GULABO SITABO)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FARAH KHAN- DIL BECHARA (DIL BECHARA)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

VEERA KAPUR EE (GULABO SITABO)

BEST EDITING

YASHA PUSHPA RAMCHANDANI (THAPPAD)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

MANASI DHRUV MEHTA (GULABO SITABO)

BEST SOUND DESIGN

KAAMOD KHARADE (THAPPAD)

BEST VFX

PRASAD SUTAR(NY VFX WALA) (TANHAJI: THE UNSUNG WARRIOR)

SHORT FILM AWARDS

BEST FILM (FICTION)

SHIVRAJ WAICHAL (ARJUN )

BEST FILM (NON-FICTION)

NITESH RAMESH PARULEKAR (BACKYARD WILDLIFE SANCTUARY)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE)

PURTI SAVARDEKAR (THE FIRST WEDDING)

BEST ACTOR (MALE)

ARNAV ABDAGIRE (ARJUN)

BEST FILM (POPULAR CHOICE)

DEVI

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv