New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 64th Grammy Award, one of the most prestigious honours in the music industry, is underway at Las Vegas. The award show was supposed to happen in January, but got delayed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States (US).
Trevor Noah is the host of the Grammy Award 2022. He opened the show by taking a dig at Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar 2022 controversy. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, K-pop group BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga gave an astounding performance. AR Rahman took his Twitter account to announce that he is at the award ceremony.
Silk Sonic won the Song of the Year award for 'Leave the door open', beating hits like Drivers License and Kiss Me More. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won the Best New Artist award and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'. The Kid LAROI and FINNEAS among others were also nominated for the Best New Artist category.
List of the Winners:
Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste
Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Song: Jail
Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature by Angélique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Children's Album: A Colorful World by Falu Shah
Posted By: Simran Srivastav