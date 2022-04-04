New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 64th Grammy Award, one of the most prestigious honours in the music industry, is underway at Las Vegas. The award show was supposed to happen in January, but got delayed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States (US).


Trevor Noah is the host of the Grammy Award 2022. He opened the show by taking a dig at Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar 2022 controversy. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, K-pop group BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga gave an astounding performance. AR Rahman took his Twitter account to announce that he is at the award ceremony. 


Silk Sonic won the Song of the Year award for 'Leave the door open', beating hits like Drivers License and Kiss Me More. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won the Best New Artist award and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'. The Kid LAROI and FINNEAS among others were also nominated for the Best New Artist category.

 

List of the Winners:


Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste


Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic


Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic


Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo


Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License


Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga


Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters


Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War


Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters


Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater


Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo


Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol


Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee


Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

 

Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan


Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.


Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open


Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye


Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan


Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar


Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby


Best Rap Song: Jail


Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator


Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea


Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding


Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba


Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band


Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes


Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent


Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste


Best Music Film: Summer of Soul


Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day


Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul


Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham


Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck


Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside


Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram


Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton


Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne


Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton


Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton


Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature by Angélique Kidjo


Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab


Best Children's Album: A Colorful World by Falu Shah

Posted By: Simran Srivastav