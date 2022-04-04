New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 64th Grammy Award, one of the most prestigious honours in the music industry, is underway at Las Vegas. The award show was supposed to happen in January, but got delayed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States (US).





Trevor Noah is the host of the Grammy Award 2022. He opened the show by taking a dig at Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar 2022 controversy. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, K-pop group BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Justin Beiber and Lady Gaga gave an astounding performance. AR Rahman took his Twitter account to announce that he is at the award ceremony.





Silk Sonic won the Song of the Year award for 'Leave the door open', beating hits like Drivers License and Kiss Me More. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, won the Best New Artist award and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour'. The Kid LAROI and FINNEAS among others were also nominated for the Best New Artist category.

List of the Winners:





Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste





Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic





Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic





Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo





Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License





Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat and SZA





Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga





Best Rock Performance: Making a Fire, Foo Fighters





Best Rock Song: Waiting on a War





Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters





Best Metal Performance: The Alien, Dream Theater





Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo





Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol





Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee





Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Best R&B Performance: Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan





Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.





Best R&B Song: Leave the Door Open





Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye





Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan





Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar





Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby





Best Rap Song: Jail





Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator





Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea





Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding





Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba





Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band





Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes





Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent





Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste





Best Music Film: Summer of Soul





Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day





Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul





Best Song Written for Visual Media: All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham





Best Bluegrass Album: My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck





Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside





Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram





Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton





Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne





Best Country Song: Cold by Chris Stapleton





Best Country Album: Starting Over by Chris Stapleton





Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature by Angélique Kidjo





Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab





Best Children's Album: A Colorful World by Falu Shah

