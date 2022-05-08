New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Four years back, on today's date (May 8) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi wedding. The couple today is celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. Parents-to-be, Sonam and Anand share a beautiful bond together, and the reason we know this is their pictures on social media handles. Sonam is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos.

To mark the 4th year wedding anniversary, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a bunch of unseen cute pictures with hubby Anand. Sonam also wrote a heartwarming post for hubby, which mentioned “6 years down and an eternity to go".

Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal (sic).”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sonam here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Sonam's industry friends and co-workers also wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary.

Anand Ahuja also has the sweetest wish for his wife. He shared a video of mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and wrote, "girlfriend 6 years, wife 4 years and as you can tell in this video, her early days of mom-to-be this year! Happy anniversary my #everydayphenomenal @sonamkapoor (sic)."

Take a look at Anand's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Earlier, the couple announced pregnancy through an Instagram post. The couple is expecting their first child by August.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen