6 Pakistani Celebs Who Have Rejected Big Bollywood Offers

Art knows no boundaries. Therefore, despite the cold war that erupts every now and then between India and Pakistan, several established actors from the neighbouring country have worked in Bollywood and vice versa.

However, there are few Pakistani celebs who have have refused to work in Bollywood time and again! While famous artists like Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, and Adnan Siddiqui have seemingly cast a magical spell with their impressive work on the Indian cine-goers, here's a list of six actors have have straight out refused to foray in Bollywood.

Hamza Ali Abbasi: The Pyarey Afzal actor decided to never work in India after Meekal Zulfiqaar debuted in Bollywood with Akshay Kuma's Baby! Taking to Facebook, he said that he was initially offered the role in the movie but turned it down as it had anti-Pakistani content.

Mehwish Hayat: This winsome beauty was first offered a role in Jut James Bond opposite Jimmy Shergill but she turned down the offer. Later she was alo offered Huma Qureshi's role in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai's part in Fanney Khan but could not do them due to her busy schedule. Watch her interview here:

Humayun Sayeed: The Bin Roye actor has reportedly received several good offers from prominent producers in Btown. However, during an interview with Pakistan's The News, he made it clear that he is in "no mood to work in Bollywood".

"I have no issues working in Bollywood, but it has to be a really strong project to sway me. Otherwise, I'm feeling no urge to go now," the actor added.

Sanam Jung: When offers from big Bollywood filmmakers knocked on this Alvida alumni's door, she said an outright no! Explaining why working in India was "out of the question" the actress told Pakistan's Aurora magazine, "When I said I would not do bold scenes, they replied they could 'cheat', but even if they cheat a scene, the audience will think I have done it."

Ayeza Khan: This Meray Paas Tum Ho star was offered a film by Imtiaz Ali. But in a talk show called BOL Nights she revealed that although she liked the script, she had to reject the offer as working in a Pakistani project first seemed to her as the right thing to do. Watch the video here:

Faisal Qureshi: This powerhouse of talent was reportedly offered several projects in Bollywood. However, he refused to do them as the script wasn't as good as he would have wanted it to be. In an interview, he revealed, "People have to make money too. One film in Bollywood pays more than 10 films here. Presently, they might be doing what people think are unexciting roles, but things will change. It is a start and gives newcomers hope. When they are side-lined and mistreated on Indian shows, I don't like it one bit. But how long will they treat them badly and stifle their talent?"