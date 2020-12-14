In a series of tweets, Kirti spoke on behalf of the actor, writing about what Sushant would have expected from his extended family had he been alive.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It has been six months today since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the nation shock. On the day marking six months of his demise, the late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti feels that we should not be impatient about why the investigating agencies have not yet reached a conclusion in the death probe.

"Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant," Vishal Kirti tweeted from his unverified account on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Kirti spoke on behalf of the actor, writing about what Sushant would have expected from his extended family had he been alive.

"6 months have passed since Sushant's passing. Stepping into his shoes, I'll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated and messy," he tweeted.

"Don't look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots," he added.

"Read Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking Fast And Slow' to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow," he further wrote.

"In the honor of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. Thank you," he suggested in a separate tweet.

