56-Year-Old Tamil Actor Babloo Prithiveeraj To Marry A 23-Year-Old Girl, Says 'She Has The Wisdom Of A Grandmother'

Veteran Babloo Prithiveeraj has left his fans surprised by tying the knot once again. The Tamil star, who married his first wife Beena in the year 1994, parted ways with her a few years ago.

Babloo Prithiveeraj reportedly got married to his 23-year-old girlfriend Sheetal in secrecy. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment daily, Babloo Prithiveeraj spoke about his ladylove.

Speaking to Indiaglitz, the Tamil star said "Loneliness is the biggest bane. Sheetal, for her age, is very mature-minded. She has the wisdom of a grandmother. I am fit. We both vibe well both mentally and intellectually. Sheetal's thinking is refined. I am very young at heart."

Sheetal, who hails from Telangana, spoke about the duo’s first meeting. The 23-year-old recalled how she accidentally came across the veteran actor.

Babloo Prithiveeraj added that “Cinema, music, health, and lifestyle” are their areas of compatibility. He also revealed that his soon-to-be wife is a very good cook. "We have known each other only for the past year," the Tamil star said.

"When I first met him, I didn't know that he was an actor. I remember watching him in Nuvvu Naku Nachav. I had no idea about his other films. I came to know about Pelli and other movies months after I became friends with him. I learned about him accidentally after coming across an interview of his on YouTube,” said Sheetal in the interview.

For the unversed, Babloo Prithiveeraj was married for several years before separating from his first wife. The duo also share a son together, Ahed Mohan, who is reportedly 26 years old.