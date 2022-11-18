50 Days Of Kantara: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Races Towards The Rs 350 Crore Mark At The Global Box Office

50 Days Of Kantara: The film has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ continues to defy all odds and create magic onscreen. Despite big releases including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Ajay Devgn’s recently released film ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Kantara’ completed its glorious 50-day journey in the theaters.

Written, fronted and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ first released in Kannada language on September 30, 2022. The film was subsequently released in Hindi and Malayalam over the next month.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, ‘Kantara’ box office collection in India stood at Rs 26.80 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 37.40 crore in Week 2, and Rs. 75.20 crore and Rs. 71.60 crore in Week 3 and 4 respectively.

‘Kanatara’ managed to mint Rs 64.80 crore in Week Five, followed by Rs. 43.90 crore in Week 6 and Rs. 24.30 crore in Week 7. The film’s collections now stand at Rs 344 crore.

‘Kantara’ stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role alongside Sapthami Gowda and Kishore in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

During its 50-day run at the box-office, ‘Kantara’ emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022. ‘Kantara’ also holds the record for the second most profitable Hindi film of 2022.

Made on a small budget of nearly Rs 5 crore, the movie was hailed by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for its grand success on such low budget.

“Hearing from fortune 500 companies, the way they are looking to grow and expand their operations in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, I almost felt it was like a rerun of the movie Kantara,” the minister said at an event.

“While I knew it was a super hit, a block buster, the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) told me it has already crossed nearly 20 times of what they had invested in that movie. They have crossed Rs 300 crore against the investment of I think Rs 16 crore. I think it should be noted by all the captains of the industry here,” he added.