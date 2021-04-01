Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her picture, hinted about wishing to work in the film's sequel and also spoke about the time when her elder son Taimur aka Tim was conceived. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Needless to say Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her regular posts. And since the actress is celebrating 5 years of her film Ki and Ka she recently shared a fun post with a caption that left many speculating about the film's sequel.

Yes, Kareena took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a BTS pic of herself with Arjun Kapoor from the sets of their film. But it was her caption which caught the attention. Yes, along with her picture she hinted about wishing to work in the film's sequel and also spoke about the time when her elder son Taimur aka Tim was conceived.

She said, "A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again... Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Apart from her, the male lead of the film Arjun Kapoor, too shared a post on his social media account. He posted a picture of himself holding a mangalsutra which he wore in the film and wrote,"A piece of memorabilia from ki & ka !!! Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki... this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir... I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan ?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Well, seems like the duo can't wait to star in the sequel of Ki and Ka and we can't contain our excitement to see them together on silver screen again. What are your thoughts?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal