New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Think of the foreign divas who made their mark in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without naming the Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi. Be it dropping scintillating pictures on the gram or just sharing the regular dance moves, the Dilbar girl makes sure to keep her fans hooked. Nora enjoys a massive fan following of 25.9 million followers on Instagram, and to entertain her fans, she keeps sharing her reels, and we are all for it.

Well, to make your Sunday a little better, here are 5 reels of Nora Fatehi which will make your heart skip a beat:

1. Nora's twirling moves

In this video, Nora was showing off her moves in Filmfare Award. She was donning a silver sequined dress and was looking gorgeous in it.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

2. Nora's Buss it challenge

In this video, Nora was doing the viral Buss it challenge, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she was nailing every step of the viral challenge.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

3. Nora's Silhouette Challenge

In this video, Nora was doing the silhouette challenge and she was setting the mercury soaring in it. Her hair, makeup and even her attire were just on point.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

4. Nora's before and after challenge

In this reel, Nora was doing the before and after challenge, and in the challenge, Nora donned an orange bodycon dress and was looking amazing in it.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

5. Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit's Dilbar hook step

In this video, Nora was teaching, the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, Dilbar dance hook step, and they both were just killing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora will be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she is starred opposite Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma