New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is a fashion diva and everyone knows it! The gorgeous Sonam Kapoor right now is embracing her pregnancy and setting some new maternity fashion goals. Recently, the Delhi 6 actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures showing off her baby bump in an all-black look.

Sonam in a sheer black kaftan broke every pregnancy stereotype around women being conscious about their bodies. She completed the look with a pair of statement earrings.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Kaftan life with my (baby emoticon) #everydayphenomenal" The actress also tagged her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Soon after the actress released the photos, friends fans and family started bombarding her post with comments and likes. While Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor reacted with a series of red heart emojis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted in comments, “Sigh❤️.”

After announcing her Sonam Kapoor has been several photos on her social media and fans are just in awe of her sartorial choices. Here, we have curated 5 photos of Sonam Kapoor that ushered Maternity Fashion Goals:

Sharing this pic Sonam Kapoor wrote," Obsessed with you @anandahuja 🧿#everydayphenomenal."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018. Last month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the pregnancy on social media. Sharing the pictures from the maternity photoshoot, both wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in a crime-thriller film Blind. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

Posted By: Ashita Singh