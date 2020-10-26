New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The days of running around trees and swinging in the arms of the hero may be running out for the Indian heroine. New wave writers are expanding the portfolio for female actors and boy! Are they ready for it!

Dainik Jagran spoke to 5 actresses who have taken the plunge is picking roles that challenge the “heroine” stereotype in our actresses’ roundtable. Actors Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Aksha Pardsany, Aaditi Pohankar and Tanya Maniktala spoke candidly to Jagran New Media’s head of Health and Lifestyle, Megha Mamgain on the evolution of the female protagonist.

From nuanced characters with shades of grey to expressing sexuality on screen, actresses are proving over and over again that they are not mere props but true protagonists who are completely capable of carrying the story on their shoulders. OTT platforms like Netflix are pushing the envelope with stories that celebrate different aspects of femininity. The big releases this weekend, A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur 2.0 on Netflix and Amazon Prime respectively see a dominant presence of the female.

The effervescent Lata played by newcomer, Tanya Maniktala in search of her ‘suitable boy’ in a whirlwind of a changing political landscape, holds the narrative tight. But it isn’t just her, the series offers a playing field for characters like Meenakshi, played effortlessly by the superb Shahana Goswami, Saeda Begam played by inimitable Tabu and Rupa Mehra essayed by Indian American actor Mahira Kakkar. The adaptation of the epic novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, A Suitable Boy has been made into a 6 part series by Meera Nair.

This is definitely not the only release that puts strong female characters in the fore. Bulbul, Dolly Kitty aur Vo Chamakte Sitare, Four More Shots Please, infact across different platforms there has been a surge in stories for and about women. Take for example Rasika Dugal, who had the much anticipated Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime and A Suitable Boy on Netflix come out on the same day. When Dainik Jagran spoke to her on our special actresses’ roundtable we asked Rasika if she sees this trend as a strategic focus of a growing female consumer of content with a spending power, “It is very difficult to know how the audience consumes content. Audiences are bizarre and they are meant to be. They have their own idiosyncrasies, their own prejudices. They come to a platform to consume stories which we as creators and makers are giving to them,” says Rasika. Dugal is playing the demure Savita in Netflix’s A Suitable Boy and showing off her survival instincts in Mirzapur, both brilliant portrayals of characters that are fresh and far from clichés. Something that has riddled female characterization a lot, “Sometimes when I am hunting for references to do a scene, I constantly find myself saying, not this one, not this way, because intentionally or unintentionally sometimes scenes involving women can be written or shot in ways that sexualizes them,” Rasika tells us.

Shahana Goswami says that a bigger societal change has allowed more inclusive stories to be told, “It is also about more women coming into the industry, writers, directors, technicians. There has been a global movement to tell more inclusive stories and the good thing is that the audiences want to hear and see different stories being told.” Shahana plays Meenakshi in A Suitable Boy and says that there has been a stereotyping of women characters as a sacrificing mother or damsel in distress. “There is now a normalizing of characters, both for men and women. And it is definitely more fun. But prejudices effect casting as well, no one ever offered me a role like Meenakshi because I was supposed to be a ‘serious’ actor only. But I loved this role, Meenakshi is unapologetically who she is, and I took that from her,” Shahana told us.

Tanya Maniktala who makes her debut with A Suitable boy adds that it is a good time for female actors to be in the industry where so many different stories are being told, which allows for diverse looking actors as well, “Platforms like Netflix allow creators to tell their stories involving people who look real, real characters are not picture perfect. If beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder then why is it not being shown on screen?”

Aaditi Pohankar, who made a mark with Netflix’s SHE and solidified the acting game with Aashram on MX player says that real stories of real women if told well, will always have an audience, “How can every character look like a model? This is not a beauty contest, it is? As a cop I don’t have to look like a pageant winner. In the paraphernalia of height, hair, skin, weight, the character can get lost, so creators are not chasing that image anymore. That is good.”

Actor Aksha Pardsany who also played a cop in Netflix’s Jamtara, makes a pertinent point on audiences wanting representation on screen, “No one is perfect. Audiences are evolving and they want to see characters as flawed or more flawed than themselves. That is the definition of a heroine for me, we have enough and more content showing perfection, now we want to see imperfection.”

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma