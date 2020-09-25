New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74. On September 22, his son, SP Charan, who has been giving regular updates about his father’s health, had posted on Instagram that the singer was recovering well and was eager to leave the hospital. However, his health again started deteriorating from September 23, as per the bulletin released by the hospital.

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who initially took music as a hobby during his childhood, went on to become one of the most sensational voices of India. The veteran singer was born into an orthodox Telugu Brahmin family in Konetammapeta, Andhra Pradesh. To fulfill his father’s wish, he moved to Ananthpur to pursue an engineering course in JNTU. Meanwhile, he started singing in many competitions, annual programs and won several awards. SP aka Ballu, won first prize in a competition hosted by the Madras-based Telugu Cultural Organisation, which was a turning point in his life and motivated him to pursue singing as a career. He served more than 40 years in singing and sung approximately 40,000 songs.

Achievements: Before entering into the cinema as a playback singer, SP used to lead a Light Music Troupe alongside harmonium artist Anirutta, Illaiyaraaja, Bhaskar and a guitarist Gangai Amaran. Balasubrahmanyam made his debut in film music as a playback singer on Dec 15, 1966. This films, Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, was scored by his mentor Kodandapani. In a career spanning five decades, Balasubrahmanyam recorded more than 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. SPB made a world record and registered himself in the Guinness Book of World Records for singing maximum songs in cinema. Veteran Singer had surprised the singing fraternity after recording 21 songs in 12 hours for Kannada music composer Upendra Kumar.

In the Hindi film industry, he had become the on-screen voice of Salman Khan in the early 90s, crooning popular tracks for him in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Saajan (1991) and in the 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

Awards: Recognising his contribution to the music industry, the government of India honoured him Padma Shri award in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan award in 2011

He was also the recipient of many national and regional titles for his incredible vocal range and mysteriously stylish voice. He is a 6-time recipient of Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer Male (Maine Pyaar Kia-1990), Best Playback Singer Male (Sri Rama Dasu-2007), Best Playback Singer Male( Mozhi-2008), Best Playback Singer Male (Aptharaksha-2011) and others. He had bagged the title of Best Playback Singer seven times in National Awards for 1996-Minsara Kanavu, 1995-Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai, 1988-Rudraveena, 1983-Sagara Sangamam, 1981-Ek Duuje Ke Liye, 1979-Sankarabharanam

Posted By: Srishti Goel